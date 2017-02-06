City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
black lives matter toronto

Black Lives Matter just called Trudeau a white supremacist

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In protest of Donald Trump's travel ban, thousands of people took to the streets of Toronto this past weekend to fight against Islamophobia and white supremacy.

The crowd peacefully marched down University Avenue before heading to Yonge-Dundas Square. Along the way, numerous speakers addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of standing up to hatred.

An excerpt from one speech, however, is gaining traction for all the wrong reasons. It's reportedly by Black Lives Matter co-founder Yusra Khogali.

In it, the speaker responds to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message following the ban, in which he said Canada would accept all those fleeing war and persecution. She says this message is manipulative, and conceals the history of racism Canada is founded on.

"When Justin Trudeau says that he is a liar," she says, "he is a hypocrite, he is a white supremacist terrorist." 

A list of Black Lives Matter Toronto's demands has been posted to their Facebook page.

Lead photo by

wajahut

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto to be hit with blast of snow and freezing rain

Black Lives Matter just called Trudeau a white supremacist

10 quirky things you didn't know about Union Station

Sold! Bizarre Toronto house gets flipped for big cash

The Honest Ed's sign will not be saved

Thousands protest Trump and Islamophobia on Toronto streets

How Toronto police handle major protests and rallies

Abandoned Toronto movie theatre to become new civic centre