Black Lives Matter just called Trudeau a white supremacist

In protest of Donald Trump's travel ban, thousands of people took to the streets of Toronto this past weekend to fight against Islamophobia and white supremacy.

The crowd peacefully marched down University Avenue before heading to Yonge-Dundas Square. Along the way, numerous speakers addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of standing up to hatred.

An excerpt from one speech, however, is gaining traction for all the wrong reasons. It's reportedly by Black Lives Matter co-founder Yusra Khogali.

In it, the speaker responds to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message following the ban, in which he said Canada would accept all those fleeing war and persecution. She says this message is manipulative, and conceals the history of racism Canada is founded on.

"When Justin Trudeau says that he is a liar," she says, "he is a hypocrite, he is a white supremacist terrorist."

A list of Black Lives Matter Toronto's demands has been posted to their Facebook page.