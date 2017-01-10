10 icy photos of Toronto under its first cold snap of the year

We may have had mild weather conditions over Christmas, but now Toronto has slowly turned into the icy cold place that we expect in January. Yesterday marked the first extreme cold weather alert of the year and conditions won't be letting up as it'll feel like -20 at times this weekend.

While it may be a misery to go outside, it's always fun to scroll through your Instagram feed and find the beauty in the cold. Here's a roundup of Toronto looking like an icy winter wonderland.

A photo posted by Scott Day (@scottday10) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:17am PST

A photo posted by Marissa Bronfman (@marissabronfman) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:02am PST

A photo posted by TRAVEL ❅ WANDER ❅ DISCOVER (@vincentdemers) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

A photo posted by A Great Capture (@agreatcapture) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:20am PST

A photo posted by Blog Gaby no Canada (@gabynocanada) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

A photo posted by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

A photo posted by ryan vu (@ryanvu_) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

A photo posted by Burhan (@burhannra) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

A photo posted by Alexandra ✖️ Toronto (@alexandramack22) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PST