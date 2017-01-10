City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto Cold

10 icy photos of Toronto under its first cold snap of the year

We may have had mild weather conditions over Christmas, but now Toronto has slowly turned into the icy cold place that we expect in January. Yesterday marked the first extreme cold weather alert of the year and conditions won't be letting up as it'll feel like -20 at times this weekend.

While it may be a misery to go outside, it's always fun to scroll through your Instagram feed and find the beauty in the cold. Here's a roundup of Toronto looking like an icy winter wonderland.

A photo posted by Scott Day (@scottday10) on

A photo posted by ryan vu (@ryanvu_) on

A photo posted by Burhan (@burhannra) on

A photo posted by Heather (@heatherralice) on

Lead photo by

heatherralice

