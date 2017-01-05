Toronto under first extreme cold weather alert of the year

You might want to bundle up if you're heading outside today in Toronto. That's because w're currently sitting under an extreme cold weather alert.

Toronto's medical officer of health issues these warnings when temperatures are supposed to dip below -15 C or -20 with the wind chill.

According to Environment Canada, it's going to stay pretty chilly until early next week, but luckily, there's not too much snow in the forecast, so at least there's a silver lining despite the plummeting temperatures.

Even though it's supposed to be -6 today, it'll feel much colder out. And as the Weather Network's forecast shows, it's the same story for the rest of the work week.

In an extreme cold weather alert, Toronto Public Health encourages Torontonians to check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbours and to dress warmly when heading outside. It's also a good excuse to stay inside and bundle up with a hot chocolate and a good book.