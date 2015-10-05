5 neighbourhoods to stay in when visiting Toronto

Neighbourhoods like the Financial District, Yorkville and Bloor Street might be home to most of Toronto's hotels, but that doesn't mean you need to stay in these areas when you visit. With smaller boutique hotels and Airbnbs more prevalent than ever, it's now easy to stay in neighbourhoods slightly off the typical tourist track.

Here are my picks for what neighbourhoods to stay in when visiting Toronto.

The second coolest neighbourhood in the world is filled with restaurants, bars and plenty of shops. Hotels like The Drake and The Gladstone are particularly charming, and Trinity Bellwoods is a good option when it's nice outside. You could spend an entire vacation here, but it's also a perfect launching spot for exploring the rest of the city.

Like brunch? You'll love this vibrant, Queen East neighbourhood. Just steps from historic Corktown, Leslieville, and the newly built Canary District, Riverside is a shutterbug's dream come true. Stay at the stunning, newly- renovated Broadview Hotel to see just how much Toronto excels at blending historical charm with forward-thinking design.

Colourful. Energetic. Chaotic. Exciting. If you're looking for action, good deals and authentic Asian cuisine, Spadina-town is yours to discover. Situated next to the equally-popular Kensington Market, this downtown neighbourhood boasts some interesting hotel options, including the boutique Hotel Ocho and a centrally-located Super 8.

This condo dense Toronto neighbourhood is filled with ad agency workers by day and club-goers by night. There are hundreds of bars and restaurants dotting King West, but the area is also home to plenty of historic architecture, iconic theatres and swanky hotel-residences like The Thompson and Bisha (both of which have their own lobby bars.)

See Toronto through the eyes of a resident in this lively neighbourhood by checking into a well-priced Airbnb rental or, if you're on a tight budget, the Planet Traveler hostel. If you're into live music, try to catch a concert at The Mod Club or in the basement of Nightowl and or go for dinner and drinks at Pinky's Ca Phe, Bar Raval or Dailo.