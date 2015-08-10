10 things you just don't do on the TTC

For most of us in Toronto, the TTC is a major part of our lives, for better or for worse. While it's easy to complain about the Red Rocket, there are are lots of ways we can make it a more pleasant for our fellow passengers and also ourselves, even if we can't always control delays or other issues.

Here's a roundup of things that you just don't do on the TTC.

Block the doors

It's a challenge to get on a TTC vehicle at rush hour. More often than not, you'll encounter that one soul who just can't let go of the dream of making it on and that usually causes a delay for everyone.

Put your feet up

TTC seats aren't your personal foot rests or ottomans. Leave your lounging for home, but if you encounter someone with their feet up, you might still want to avoid sitting on them.

Expect the 501 to go all the way to Neville Park

If you take the 501 home to the Beaches, you're probably going to have to switch vehicles. That's because there's an overwhelming chance that it'll short turn at Kingston Road or Greenwood so brace yourself before you board.

Bring your bike through an automatic turnstile

You might think you can do it, but chances are, your bike is not going to fit through one of the few automatic turnstiles that remain throughout the TTC system. Find another entrance to for you AND your bike.

Listen to music on speaker (or without headphones)

Headphones are essential if you're going to listen to anything while commuting. No matter how awesome Jay-Z's new album is, no one wants to hear it muffled at 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Refuse to give up your seat to an elderly or pregnant person

This one should be a no-brainer. Why? Because there is literally signage everywhere reminding you to offer your seat to those who need it more (hint: the blue seats are for priority passengers).

Clip your nails

Just don't, please. Even if you're running super late, remember, the TTC isn't your personal washroom and shouldn't be treated as such.

Transfer at Spadina Station

Spadina Station was supposed to be two distinct stations (with what is the now the northern platform designated "Lowther Station"), but the platforms were eventually linked by walkway and a moving sidewalk (that's now toast). It might actually be faster to transfer here, but no one does it.

Forget to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

If you feel like you have to cough or sneeze, everyone on your train or streetcar or bus want to see you bury your face in your elbow.

Give your bag its very own seat

Your bag might feel like precious cargo, but unless you're carrying around the Mona Lisa, it doesn't deserve a seat over a human being.