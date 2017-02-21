Intense dispute erupts on the TTC over feet on seats

A Toronto woman recently staged a different kind of protest on a TTC subway car after someone wouldn't take their feet off the adjacent seats. In a video posted to Facebook, we see a woman sitting right atop a fellow passenger's feet, presumably by way of teaching him a lesson.

While he repeatedly asks her to stop sitting on him, she responds by saying "I'm trying to explain to you why your feet shouldn't be on the seats." This initial dialogue is followed by a host of expletives (warning: the language is NSFW).

The heated verbal debate continues until the man gets up and pushes her off the chair, at which point the woman presses the yellow emergency strip for assistance.

The video, which runs just over two minutes, gets disturbingly intense at times, although everyone appears to leave the subway car unharmed.