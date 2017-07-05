10 famous people visiting Toronto this summer

Famous people visiting Toronto this summer include celebrities who are here for sporting events, film shoots and other swanky happenings. But even the other half has to eat and play, right? Watch out for these familiar faces around town.

Here are 10 celebrities coming to Toronto this summer.

Kate Beckinsale

Nothing says 1980s New York like Toronto in the summer, right? The team behind Chocolate Money, a film starring Kate Beckinsale as a rich chocolate heiress thinks so. Filming started in June, and there's no word yet if any of the city's best chocolate shops will be involved.

Mila Kunis

Keep your eyes peeled for this Bad Mom around town because she's in Toronto filming Jackpot with co-stars Jennifer Garner and Bryan Cranston. It's a dark action comedy remake of a Norwegian movie that finds a man waking up in a strip club, clutching a gun, surrounded by dead men.

Drake

Drake might have surprised us all during our Canada Day party downtown, but you can bet he's saving the his best for OVO on Monday, August 7. He'll be in town all Caribana weekend and he's bringing some big name friends too.

🦉🌺 Tickets go on sale THURSDAY A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Richard Dreyfuss

He's the star of American Graffiti, Jaws, Stand By Me, Close Encounters of the Third Kind... the list is almost never ending. The actor is making a rare appearance at Fan Expo.

Ricky Gervais

The British comic and awards show host makes an appearance at Massey Hall for three nights on July 14 to 16. His show sold out in minutes but since it's 2017, there's still a chance to grab tickets somewhere.

Martin Short

The ex talk show host, actor, comedian, SNL and SCTV alum is back in town on July 18 with some of his old friends including Dan Aykroyd, Dave Thomas, Rick Moranis and Eugene Levy for the Take Off, Eh! Bob and Doug McKenzie reunion show and fundraiser.

Maria Sharipova

The no longer banned tennis star returns to the courts in early August at the Rogers Cup. Maybe she'll sneak in some outdoor court time in the city while she's here?

Mariah Carey

Toronto already fell over themselves last time Mariah was in town, and they'll have another chance when she finally lands in the city for her concert with Lionel Ritchie on August 24.

Justin Bieber

Biebs is circling back to Toronto on his never-ending world tour for a couple shows at the Rogers Centre. You know he's going to do some shopping and clubbing while he's here - have your phone handy and on high alert.

James Corden

The Carpool Karaoke king is coming to the Sony Centre September 10 to help launch the 2017 United Jewish Appeal 2017 Campaign. Tickets start at $50, but you'd better hurry they're going to sell out fast.