The top 10 public tennis courts in Toronto

Public tennis courts can be found scattered across the Toronto. With more than 100 city-run courts to choose from, it's hard to know which ones are worth seeking out to show off your forehand. Not all courts are created equally, but there are plenty of good ones to try out.

Here are my picks for the top public tennis courts in Toronto.

With seven courts, your wait shouldn't be too long, even on busy days. The surface is rough asphalt, but the surroundings, in the Don Valley, and the convenient location near Danforth and Broadview are tough to beat.

Located at 443 Arlington Avenue, Cedarvale offers four hardcourts with a better surface than many other freebies in the city. It also boasts nice park surroundings and good nets.

One of Toronto's most popular parks has four southern courts that are generally in better condition than the northern four, with softer nets and a better playing surface. It can get busy on weekends and evenings. Get there early!

The courts here aren't in the best condition, but with 12 of them, you're more likely to be hitting balls than waiting for a court. Another advantage of playing at here is easy access to bike trails and the TTC.

For central Toronto, this is a great option for some hitting, provided you don't mind playing near power lines. The park has four courts that have undergone renovations in the past.

These also known as Lakeshore Public Tennis Courts and feature four hard courts. The surfaces have quality mesh nets and generally get a great breeze off the lake. The courts get busy, so be prepared to wait it out on warm afternoons.

For local tennis dilettantes, the High Park courts are the best option in the western chunk of the city. Nice playing surface and real nets, mixed with scenic surroundings, make it a popular spot. But with only three courts, it's always busy.

With five courts, Norwood is a solid bet for east enders looking to rally near Danforth and Gerrard. It's also close to Main subway station.

Located near Brimley Road and the Highway 401 in Scarborough, this spot has three hardcourts with a quality surface. The courts feature real nets instead of chain-link ones.

For 2017 the City of Toronto is implementing a pilot project that will allow the public to book tennis courts in advance until October. This East York court can be booked seasonally or on a one-time use basis. One court will be used for this while the other is first come, first served.