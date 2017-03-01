Arts
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto just can't get enough of Ricky Gervais

Toronto got really excited when Ricky Gervais announced he was coming this summer. We got so excited, in fact, that his two nights at Massey Hall sold out in minutes

Gervais took to Twitter yesterday to say he added a third show to his Humanity World Tour in Toronto, and the internet was very happy once again.

Gervais's  Humanity Tour is his first in seven years. It's also his first ever stand up tour in Canada. He'll take over Massey Hall on July 14, 15 and 16.

The third date is bound to sell out, so make sure your fingers are hovering above the clicker on Friday at 10 a.m. for tickets. Maybe it'll be easier to find seats for these popular shows once the government tackles ticket-related problems later this year.

Lead photo by

Rick Gervais

