Brantford is a town in Ontario known as the birthplace of Wayne Gretzky and Telephone City thanks to Alexander Graham Bell's invention of the telephone. It's a charming place less than two hours from Toronto.

Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or just looking for a fun day trip, Brantford has got you covered.

Here's how to spend a day in Brantford, Ontario.

Eat breakfast with a View

Start your day in Brantford at From Scratch Cafe Bistro in the heart of the historic downtown. Their sandwiches are delicious and perfect for grabbing to go.

After picking up your meal, head down to the banks of the Grand River for a leisurely breakfast with a view. I

f you're into fishing, bring your gear and find some quiet time casting into the water before starting your day exploring Brantford.

Walk the Painted Bridge

Next, take a short walk to one of Brantford's must-visit landmarks—the Painted Bridge (TH&B Crossing Bridge). This pedestrian crossing south of Colborne Street is not only a piece of important city infrastructure but also a bold community-driven art installation.

The colourful mural spans across the scenic Grand River, making it the perfect spot for a few photos, amazing views, and a peaceful stroll.

No visit to Brantford is complete without paying homage to its most famous resident, Alexander Graham Bell. Stop by the historic site of the first-ever long-distance phone call made by Bell himself.

This spot is a significant landmark in both local and global history, as Bell's innovations forever changed the way the world communicates. It's also a beautiful spot to take some iconic Instagram photos.

After immersing yourself in Brantford's telephone history, head to the Woodland Cultural Centre. Operated out of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School, this centre offers important insights into local Indigenous history and the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Officially closed in 1970, this is one of the last residential school sites remaining. The space serves as a powerful reminder of the country's dark past, making it a must-visit for those interested in learning more about the region's Indigenous cultures.

By now, you'll have worked up an appetite, so make your way to Sociable Kitchen + Tavern—one of Brantford's most popular dining spots.

Try the Truffle Parm Fries to share and treat yourself to their signature New York Steak Sandwich, all while sipping on a local craft beer or cider. The lively atmosphere and great food will recharge you for the second half of your day.

After lunch, head over to Twin Valley Zoo. Located just outside the city, this 25-acre zoo is home to over 400 animals, including Siberian tigers, monkeys, bears, and lions.

It offers all the excitement of a big zoo but with fewer crowds and more intimate animal experiences.

Explore Brantford's Bird Path

After the zoo, take a serene walk along the Bird Path. This whimsical trail is lined with hand-painted birdhouses created by local residents and artists.

Each birdhouse is unique, making the walk a blend of art, nature, and community spirit. Visitors can explore the creative designs and learn about local bird species along the way and are even invited to paint and add their own birdhouse to the ever-growing collection.

Cap off your day with a relaxing dinner on the water with Grand River Dinner Cruises. It might seem touristy but for just $75 per person, your money will get you both dinner and a 2.5-hour dining cruise along the beautiful Grand River.

A full-course homestyle meal is served at your private window table while the captain provides intermittent commentary about the area. Between courses, you can head out to the promenade deck, sip a coffee or cocktail, and take in the stunning scenery of the Grand River.