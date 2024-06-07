Travel
Phoebe Knight
5 hotels to stay at near Wasaga Beach Ontario

Hotels near Wasaga Beach are the perfect home-away-from home after a long, hot summer day spent in the sand.

Whether you're looking for a beach house on the main strip or a chic boutique hotel room out of town, these hotels are the perfect spots to rest your head after having a good splash.

Here are some hotels you should check out near Wasaga Beach.

Adrian's Wasaga Beach

While lodgings options actually in Wasaga Beach are fairly limited, this resort-style hotel is one of the better options. You can opt to stay in one of their main building's hotel rooms or rent a cottage or beach house, all while being only a five-minute walk from the beach.

Georgian Bay Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham

You'll get a true taste of luxury during your stay at this lavish hotel located in nearby Collingwood. Hop in the car for a half hour to spend the day at Wasaga Beach, or opt to lounge the day away poolside at the hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton Barrie

Located just over thirty minutes from the beach in nearby Barrie, this option is perfect for anyone wanting to truly unwind after a day living it up at the beach. They offer everything from solo rooms to cushy family suites to fit whatever kind of party you're travelling with.

The Dorchester Hotel

Located just half an hour's drive outside of Wasaga Beach in Collingwood, this gorgeous boutique hotel— whose rooms come with record players and soaking tubs — will serve as the perfect home base after a long day at the beach.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Barrie

You can score some serious bang for your buck, particularly on weekdays, staying at this hotel just over half an hour away from Wasaga Beach. A clean, comfortable King Bed Room can go for as little as $140 a night during the summer.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
