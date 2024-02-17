Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
beer spa ontario

You can soak in a bathtub full of beer at a spa in Ontario

While beer spas in Ontario aren't unheard of, they're certainly uncommon, but Grand Wellness in Brantford, just an hour outside of the city, is offering beer-based treatments to make your self care day a little more hoppy.

If I had a dollar for every time I wished I could bathe in a tub of beer... I'd be broke, but if that sounds like your cup of tea (or, I suppose, your tub of beer), Grand Wellness is the place for you.

The real piece-de-resistance at Grand Wellness is the beer bath soak, which, for better or worse, is exactly what it sounds like.

Priced at $65 for a 25-minute soak sesh, you can unwind in a cedar tub full of hops, barley and yeast-infused carbonated water. According to the spa's website, the hops help exfoliate while beer yeast improves skin elasticity and hydration while purifying the skin.

The spa also offers various seasonal soaks, like pumpkin spice latte soaks in the fall and champagne soaks during the holidays.

If you're still craving more beer (on your body, that is), you can also opt for a healing salt scrub containing hops and barley, or a "Body Brew Wrap," where your body will be coated in a hydrating mask containing hops and honey.

If beer-based treatments aren't your jam, the spa offers a number of different unique treatments, like meditation in a man-made salt cave and healing hypnosis sessions.

Grand Wellness isn't the only spa in Ontario that you can walk out of smelling like a frat house. There's a beer-themed spa in Muskoka, but they only serve beer for drinking, not for skincare purposes, and the Nordic Spa in Whitby has a devoted beer garden patio for sipping.

You can book a beer soak, healing scrub, or any of the other treatments by contacting the spa, but I'd reccommend bringing a designated driver along for your visit.

Lead photo by

Grand Wellness
