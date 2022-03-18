Nordic spa opening soon near Toronto will include a beer garden patio

The best way to unwind from a stressful week is to go to a spa and relax by a warm pool with a nice cold glass of beer. If you're looking for a new place to get your relaxation on, well you're in luck because a new Nordic spa near Toronto will include a beer garden patio.

Located in Whitby, Thermëa Spa Village was set to open in the fall of 2020 but due to delays caused by restrictions, the opening has been pushed back to the spring of this year.

The highly anticipated Nordic spa village plans to include 25 massage and treatment rooms, steam baths, saunas, outdoor pools for thermotherapy, cold baths, an Epsom salt flotation pool, and now the spa just announced that it will also have a beer garden patio.

The Biërgarden will be one of the various themed restaurants found at the spa. The restaurant will be located beside the emblematic water tower, with the perfect view of the spa below. Grab a bite to eat and a glass of cold beer on the patio all year round.

Although there is no exact date of when the spa is set to officially open, the website says the spa is on its last stretch of construction. Bookings for the spa will be live at least five weeks before the grand opening so make sure to keep an eye out for it.

Thermëa Spa Village is located at 4015 Cochrane Street, in Whitby, just a 45-minute drive from the downtown core.