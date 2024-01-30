Airline offering free 10-day stopovers in Iceland from Ontario

A low-cost airline is giving travellers the opportunity to visit two countries in one trip.

Play Airlines, an airline known for their affordable prices on flights to Europe, just announced that they will be allowing travellers to stop over in Iceland for up to 10 days at no additional cost when travelling between Ontario and Europe.

The airline – which is already a favourite among budget-conscious 20-somethings looking to live their Mamma Mia fantasy while still being able to afford groceries — flies exclusively out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, so no fear of Pearson lineups.

The airline operates daily flights to over 30 European destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, London, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Athens, and more. And the offer is valid on all flights going through Iceland.

With Iceland already a frequent stopover location for flights to Europe from Canada, Play wants to give Canadians the opportunity to "see more for less," says Cole Horncastle, the Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

"Rather than having a few-hours layover in Iceland, travellers can make a stop at this bucket-list destination for an extra day or week to experience everything our home country has to offer," says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of Play.

Maximizing the number of stamps in your passport without having to add the cost of an extra flight? Sounds like an instant yes to me.

Why not stop to watch the Northern Lights on your way to see the Eiffel Tower? Play has already launched their free stopovers, so you can book your Iceland stopover now through Play's website.