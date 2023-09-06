Travel
Toronto to Jamaica direct flights

A low-cost airline will soon offer direct flights from Toronto to this Caribbean island

Flair Airlines has announced a new route launching just in time for Canadians looking to escape the frigid winter, with direct flights from Toronto to Jamaica taking off this December.

Known for their low fares and occasional incredible flight deals, Flair Airlines currently flies to cities in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Dominican Republic. Jamaica will mark Flair's fifth service country.

With its stunning mountain landscapes, rainforests, and sandy beaches, the Caribbean island nation is already a popular winter destination for Toronto travellers, and Flair's new service is about to make it even easier to get to.

The low-cost carrier will begin flying three times a week from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Jamaica's Norman Manley International Airport as of December 16, 2023.

One-way fares from Toronto to Jamaica start at $149 and can already be booked on Flair's website.

