Flair Airlines is having a 50% off sale for their birthday with flights as low as $48

Flair Airlines has just kicked off a massive sale in honour of their birthday, and if you act quick, you could score a flight for as little as $48 for a fall getaway.

Until August 30, the low-cost Canadian airline is offering 50 per cent off base fares to the U.S., Mexico, or the Dominican Republic for travel dates between September 5 - December 13, 2023, as well as some discounted flights to Canadian cities.

To snag the deal, head to the Flair Airlines website's deals page and use promo code "happybday". Within Canada, some destinations you can fly to from Pearson in Toronto include Winnipeg for $48, Halifax for $49, Calgary for $67, or Vancouver for $86.

International deals out of Pearson include Toronto to Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, or Orlando for $105, Las Vegas for $120, Punta Cana for $149, or Puerto Vallarta for $182.

Just be warned that seats are limited and the discounts apply to base fares only, not to taxes and fees. There are also blackout dates to keep in mind between October 6 - 9 and November 10 - 13 around the Canadian Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day holidays.

Be sure to book ASAP to take advantage, as there are limited seats available. The promotion ends Wednesday, August 30 at 11:59 p.m.