Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Flair Airlines birthday sale

Flair Airlines is having a 50% off sale for their birthday with flights as low as $48

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Flair Airlines has just kicked off a massive sale in honour of their birthday, and if you act quick, you could score a flight for as little as $48 for a fall getaway.

Until August 30, the low-cost Canadian airline is offering 50 per cent off base fares to the U.S., Mexico, or the Dominican Republic for travel dates between September 5 - December 13, 2023, as well as some discounted flights to Canadian cities.

To snag the deal, head to the Flair Airlines website's deals page and use promo code "happybday". Within Canada, some destinations you can fly to from Pearson in Toronto include Winnipeg for $48, Halifax for $49, Calgary for $67, or Vancouver for $86.

International deals out of Pearson include Toronto to Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, or Orlando for $105, Las Vegas for $120, Punta Cana for $149, or Puerto Vallarta for $182.

Just be warned that seats are limited and the discounts apply to base fares only, not to taxes and fees. There are also blackout dates to keep in mind between October 6 - 9 and November 10 - 13 around the Canadian Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day holidays.

Be sure to book ASAP to take advantage, as there are limited seats available. The promotion ends Wednesday, August 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Flair Airlines is having a 50% off sale for their birthday with flights as low as $48

Bancroft in Ontario is a hotspot where you can hunt for rare crystals and gemstones

The AKG Art Museum near Ontario opened a stunning glass campus you can explore

Ultra-fast Toronto-Niagara hovercraft route moving closer to reality

Restoule Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous fall escape with cliffside views

Ontario's most famous pumpkin patch is opening for the season next month

Al Capone once had a rumoured secret hideout in Ontario and this is the story

The Boreal Route in Ontario is an epic road trip through 10 provincial parks