Borer's Falls

Borer's Falls in Ontario is a stunning fall destination with a fascinating history

Borer's Falls is one of the Hamilton region's many beautiful waterfalls, and with its mesmerizing year-round flow and surrounding foliage, it's also considered one of the city's most iconic.

In fact, while Hamilton is home to over 150 waterfalls, Borer's is one of 13 that's been regularly featured on postcards over the last century.

You'll find this 15-metre curtain-style waterfall within the Borer’s Falls Conservation Area in Dundas, located around a one-hour drive from Toronto.

Sometimes also referred to as Rock Chapel Falls, the steady stream is fed by Borer’s Creek and plunges down a nearly vertical drop.

The waterfall has over 100 years of history and was originally used to power the Rock Chapel Village Sawmill. The mill was operated by the Borer family (the falls' namesake), who owned the land for several generations.

Eventually, after years of land clearing, the creek's flow was minimized and was no longer strong enough to power the mill. Hence, the Borers moved to steam power instead.

To get to Borer's Falls, start from the parking lot's south end and follow the Ray Lowes Side Trail through the conservation area to where it connects with the Main Bruce Trail.

At the top of the escarpment, follow the signs to Borer's Falls and Rock Chapel Sanctuary. For the best view, take a look from the stone bridge above or from the east side of the ravine.

Borer's Falls does not require an advance reservation, but it can get busy during the fall season (especially on weekends). Your best bet is to visit during the week or simply arrive early.

Steven Lang
