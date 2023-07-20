Tiny, Ontario is a beloved summer getaway destination, boasting small-town charm, quaint shops and cafes, and numerous gorgeous sandy beaches.

Roughly two hours by car north of Toronto, Tiny Township is just past the rowdier party town of Wasaga Beach. For those looking to escape to the same white sand shorelines without all the crowds and noise, Tiny offers a much quieter setting for beachgoers.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Tiny, Ontario.

Hit the beaches

With 70 kilometres of sandy shores, Tiny Township boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the region. There are five main beaches to choose from, which are recognized as Large Water Township Parks. The busiest of the five is Balm Beach, bustling with vibrant restaurants, shops, and activities.

For a quieter waterfront setting, Bluewater and Woodland Beach are great options. These smaller beaches both have soft sand and boardwalk trails.

Escape into nature

Featuring stunning cobble beaches, lush forested trails, and serene campsites, Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny is the perfect place to immerse yourself in nature.

There are numerous hiking trails that lead you through varying landscapes, or you can go for a swim or paddle in the clear waters of Georgian Bay before catching the sunset.

Attend a festival or event

Throughout the year, Tiny hosts a range of festivals and events that showcase its vibrant community spirit. From summer art festivals and outdoor concerts to food celebrations like Poutine Feast, there's always something going on.

Spot wildlife

Home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre is a haven for all sorts of critters, from turtles to rare birds. Walk along wetlands and winding boardwalks through the marsh and see just how many you can spot.

The centre also hosts educational programs, guided tours, and live bird of prey demonstrations. It's a great destination to learn more about the local habitat and the residents who call it home.

Traverse a historic railway line

The Tiny Rail Trail is a scenic path which runs along a former CN rail line, winding through country fields, wetlands, and forests. Hike or cycle the trail, which is suitable for all skill levels as it is mainly flat.

Indulge in local cuisine

Full of great little restaurants and cafes, there are a number of great spots to grab a bite to eat in Tiny. The Balm Beach Bar & Smokehouse serves up casual fare with epic views of Balm Beach, and you'll find everything from burgers to poke bowls to wings.

Perky's Fish & Fries is a local favourite fry shack if you're looking for a quick bite before getting back to the beach, or pop into La Baguette for breakfast and lunch that has a selection of baked goods, pastries, pizzas, sandwiches, and more.

Spend the night

Tiny is ideal for a weekend getaway, and there are several great options in town to rest your head for the night. Balm Beach Resort is a modest but charming motel in the heart of the action. For something a bit more luxurious, Balm Beach Retreat is a lovely vacation home rental steps from the water.

A bit further away is also The Captain's House Bed and Breakfast, where you'll be treated to prepared breakfasts in a picturesque century-old house.

From its spectacular beaches to serene nature escapes, Tiny makes up for its small size with its endless attractions, welcoming town, and natural beauty.