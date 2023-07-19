The Wild Center is an epic immersive nature experience just across the border that will bring you to new heights - literally.

Located just under 6 hours away in Tupper Lake, New York, this natural history centre sits at the heart of the state's Adirondack Park among lush forests and flowing rivers.

Featuring a number of cool attractions including an interactive museum and artistic iForest walk, the centre's primary draw is the Wild Walk, an elevated boardwalk and series of bridges leading you through the treetops of the Adirondack forest.

This multi-tiered trail is accessible and has a number of features along the path to stop at — when you aren't busy taking in the breathatking views, that is.

Various plaques provide you with information about plants and animal species along the way, and you can rest en route in swinging chairs overlooking the forest.

Check out "The Silk Road," a spider-themed section with a massive web-inspired installation you can walk on. There's also a treehouse and hollowed-out White Pine trunk, which has a spiral staircase and museum within called "The Snag."

Don't miss the Wild Walk's most famous feature, "The Nest," a 9-metre-wide replica of an eagle's nest, which lets you see the Adirondack mountains over the forest canopy. You might also spot a rare bald eagle from this vantage point.

Besides the Wild Walk, the Wild Center has a plethora of other activities to take part in, which means you could easily spend an entire day here.

Spanning over 115 acres, you can walk the park's nature trails and compare the view from the forest floor to that from above. You can also canoe, kayak, or paddle board through the Raquette River and look out for wildlife who call the area home.

Tickets cost $23 USD per adult if you purchase in advance online, and include access to the entire centre. Activities like paddling down the river are an additional cost.

And don't forget to bring your passport if you plan to visit, as it's located in the U.S.