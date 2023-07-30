Olcott, New York is a quaint lakeside town just across the border full of beauty and charm — as well as a pretty epic view of the Toronto skyline like you've never seen it before.

Located just over a 2-hour drive from the city, you'll find the picturesque hamlet on the shores of Lake Ontario, just east of Niagara-on-the-Lake in the Buffalo-Niagara Region.

With serene views, historic landmarks, and fun attractions, this little town has so much to offer. Here are the best things to do and see in Olcott.

Spot Toronto's skyline from the beach

Olcott Beach is one of the town's main draws, especially in the summer months. With a lovely manicured lakefront, sandy shoreline, and stunning sunsets, it's the perfect place to spend an afternoon.

On a clear day, you can spot the outline of Toronto right across Lake Ontario. The city's silhouette is striking, especially contrasted against the setting sun.

Stroll through Krull Park

As one of the largest county-operated parks in Western New York, Krull Park is a gem, spanning 300 acres and open all year long. Set right next to the water, it's the perfect setting for a picnic or just relaxing.

Wander into charming shops

The shops in town are bustling during the summer and fall, a stark contrast to the winter when most are closed. Browse the colourful boutiques at the Lakeview Village Shoppes, which line Olcott Pier just above the water.

Take a break and kick back in a brightly-painted Adirondack chair, or grab an ice cream at Lakeside Ice Cream while you peruse.

Visit a vintage theme park

Only open during the summer from Memorial Day through Labour Day, the Olcott Beach Carousel Park is a must if you're in town. This vintage amusement park will give you a serious dose of nostalgia, with games, rides, and — of course — an old-school Herschell-Spillman carousel.

Snap a photo of the lighthouse

When you drive into town, you can't miss the Olcott Lighthouse. The current one is actually a non-functioning replica of the 1873 structure, which was one of the first lighthouses in the area.

Though it isn't open for tours, the lighthouse makes a great photo-op and offers a glimpse into the town's past.

If you're looking for a fun day trip before the summer ends, Olcott is the perfect destination just across the lake that'll transport you back in time.

Just don't forget to bring your passport with you, as it's located in the United States.