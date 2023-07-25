Flair Airlines is having a Canada-wide sale with flights as cheap as $19

Flair Airlines has just kicked off a massive sale on some of their new routes and fall flights, and if you act quick, you could score a flight for as little as $19 for a last-minute getaway.

Until July 27, the low-cost Canadian airline is offering 20% off base fares on all destinations for travel dates between September 5 - December 13, 2023, or 50% off select flights on their new routes.

To snag the deal, head to the Flair Airlines website's deals page, or use promo code "fallforward20".

From Toronto, you can even fly across the country to Vancouver for $49, or take a trip out to Halifax for a weekend for $59 one way.

There's even some amazing international deals out of Pearson, including Toronto to Nashville for $114 or to Cancun for $148.

Just be warned that the fares are non-refundable and apply to base fare only, not to taxes and fees. There are also blackout dates to keep in mind between October 6 - 9 and November 10 - 13 around the Canadian Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day holidays.

Be sure to book ASAP to take advantage, as there are limited seats available. The promotion ends Thursday July 27 at midnight MT.