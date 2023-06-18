You can picnic next to a hidden Ontario waterfall this summer

Wilson's Falls in Ontario features a wild waterfall, scenic trail, and a picnic spot, making it a perfect pit stop during your next road trip up north.

Located several hours north of Toronto, you'll find Wilson's Falls a few minutes outside of downtown Bracebridge between Bracebridge Falls and High Falls.

Considered to be the wildest and most scenic of the three waterfalls, Wilson's is located where the river forms an S-curve, tumbling over large rocks and forming a long cascade.

To get there, you'll have to follow the Wilson's Falls Trail, a half-kilometre-long out-and-back path which crosses the river above the falls via a long metal bridge.

For an even closer look, there are several rough trails following the falls on both sides of the river you can follow.

There's also a picnic area right next to the falls, so pack a lunch or snack to enjoy while you're admiring the views.

If you'd like to continue your waterfall tour, be sure to also check out Bracebridge Falls and High Falls in town, or venture over to Ragged Falls located east of Huntsville at Oxtongue-River Ragged Falls Provincial Park.