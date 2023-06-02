Whites Falls in Ontario is a beautiful sight to see during your next road trip up north, located near the town of Port Severn in Muskoka.

Roughly two hours north of Toronto, you'll find Whites Falls in Gloucester Pool off Muskoka Rd 34, just a few minutes from Hwy 400.

The cascade flows over some large rocks where the water from Six Mile Lake feeds Gloucester Pool, though its force will vary from season to season.

The upper portion of Whites Falls was modified by a dam to maintain the water levels in Six Mile Lake, but the lower three-quarters of the cascade is entirely natural.

Fishing is also popular at the falls, and you'll often see anglers casting lines off the rocks.

You also may notice locals sunning or swimming below the falls or sliding down the natural rock face; however, this is unsafe and not recommended due to the strong currents and large rocks.

Still, you can pull off into a small gravel parking lot beside the falls for a nice pit stop to stretch your legs and enjoy the view.

