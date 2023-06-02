Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Whites Falls

Whites Falls in Ontario is a stunning natural attraction to visit on your next road trip

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Whites Falls in Ontario is a beautiful sight to see during your next road trip up north, located near the town of Port Severn in Muskoka.

Roughly two hours north of Toronto, you'll find Whites Falls in Gloucester Pool off Muskoka Rd 34, just a few minutes from Hwy 400.

The cascade flows over some large rocks where the water from Six Mile Lake feeds Gloucester Pool, though its force will vary from season to season.

The upper portion of Whites Falls was modified by a dam to maintain the water levels in Six Mile Lake, but the lower three-quarters of the cascade is entirely natural.

Fishing is also popular at the falls, and you'll often see anglers casting lines off the rocks.

You also may notice locals sunning or swimming below the falls or sliding down the natural rock face; however, this is unsafe and not recommended due to the strong currents and large rocks.

Still, you can pull off into a small gravel parking lot beside the falls for a nice pit stop to stretch your legs and enjoy the view.

For natural swimming holes that are actually deemed safe for swimming, there are several quarries and destinations not far from Toronto to check out here.

Lead photo by

Discover Muskoka
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

St. Marys Quarry and waterpark in Ontario opens for swimming this month

Whites Falls in Ontario is a stunning natural attraction to visit on your next road trip

Air Canada delays flights for the second time in a week over technical issues

Dundas Valley Conservation Area has some of the prettiest hiking trails near Toronto

These are the cleanest beaches for swimming in Ontario right now

Canatara Park in Ontario has a hidden cove with a secluded swimming hole

Arrowhead Provincial Park in Ontario is a nature-lover's paradise with gorgeous views

5 weekend getaways in Ontario to add to your summer bucket list