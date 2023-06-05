Tiffin Centre is a gorgeous year-round destination to escape into nature, featuring a mixed landscape of wetlands, lush forests, rolling meadows, and ancient lake beds.

Located 1.5 hours north of Toronto in Utopia just west of Barrie, the conservation area spans 120 hectares and is a quieter gem of a park that's popular for environmental education courses, events, and weddings.

The conservation area has a number of trails open to hikers and cyclists. The most popular of them are all considered easy, ranging from 2.5 to 3 km in length.

Peaceful wildlife-rich Mama Bear Wetland and Papa Bear Pond Loop is a flat accessible 2.7 km loop which leads you around the Papa Bear Pond and marshes. This trail has a number of benches to relax on, boardwalks overlooking the lake and water lilies, as well as a campground.

The Bear Creek Trail is another popular path extending 3.1 km long, with several gazebos along the way of the forested path which is a great place for bird watching.

There is also a 9-hole disc golf course visitors can use free of charge.

During the winter, you can also cross-country ski or snowshoe on the 17 kilometres of looped trails, or visit the functional sugarbush for a sweet treat in the later months of the season.

Community groups and clubs are also welcome to camp within Tiffin Centre or explore the low-ropes course.

To visit, there is a daily parking fee of $10 per vehicle. Alternatively, you can opt for a season's pass of $71, which is valid for all NVCA-operated conservation areas.