Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Rock Point Provincial Park

Rock Point Provincial Park in Ontario has rolling sand dunes and a beautiful beach

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Rock Point Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous destination for nature lovers, boasting rolling sand dunes, hiking trails, and a large sandy beach along the shores of Lake Erie.

Located just under 2 hours southwest of Toronto, Rock Point sits at the mouth of the Grand River in Dunnville, and is open seasonally for day use and camping during the summer months (from May through October).

The park's 1-km-long sand and pebble beach has a unique feature: you can actually find exposed coral reef fossils embedded in a limestone shelf, which dates back 350 million years.

Get a better view of the beach and sand dunes from elevated viewing platforms, which you can get to from the Woodlot Trail.

This 2-km-long path will lead you through a Carolinian forest, an old field, and atop a lakeside bluff. Down the side of the bluff, you'll find access down to the beach and limestone shelf.

The park is also popular for bird- and butterfly-watching, with over 260 species of birds throughout the park, as well as the annual migration of monarch butterflies in the fall.

If you get hungry, there's a park store onsite carrying a variety of camping items, ice, groceries, gifts and souvenirs, snacks, hot food, and drinks. You can even rent bicycles or barbecues from the store.

While you can swim at the beach, take caution, because the water depth gradually drops off and is not marked with a buoy line. There are also no lifeguards posted at Rock Point.

To visit, day use or overnight camping permits are required, both which can be booked online.

Lead photo by

Ontario Parks
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park might be the best summer hiking destination in Ontario

You can go for a high-tea picnic at this lavender farm north of Toronto

Rock Point Provincial Park in Ontario has rolling sand dunes and a beautiful beach

This Ontario waterpark with thrilling slides and a huge wave pool opens soon

Thousands of frustrated travellers sign petition against airline monopoly in Canada

WestJet to shut down Sunwing airlines

Barron Canyon in Algonquin Park is a breathtaking trail and nature escape

You can picnic next to a hidden Ontario waterfall this summer