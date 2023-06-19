Rock Point Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous destination for nature lovers, boasting rolling sand dunes, hiking trails, and a large sandy beach along the shores of Lake Erie.

Located just under 2 hours southwest of Toronto, Rock Point sits at the mouth of the Grand River in Dunnville, and is open seasonally for day use and camping during the summer months (from May through October).

The park's 1-km-long sand and pebble beach has a unique feature: you can actually find exposed coral reef fossils embedded in a limestone shelf, which dates back 350 million years.

Get a better view of the beach and sand dunes from elevated viewing platforms, which you can get to from the Woodlot Trail.

This 2-km-long path will lead you through a Carolinian forest, an old field, and atop a lakeside bluff. Down the side of the bluff, you'll find access down to the beach and limestone shelf.

The park is also popular for bird- and butterfly-watching, with over 260 species of birds throughout the park, as well as the annual migration of monarch butterflies in the fall.

If you get hungry, there's a park store onsite carrying a variety of camping items, ice, groceries, gifts and souvenirs, snacks, hot food, and drinks. You can even rent bicycles or barbecues from the store.

While you can swim at the beach, take caution, because the water depth gradually drops off and is not marked with a buoy line. There are also no lifeguards posted at Rock Point.

To visit, day use or overnight camping permits are required, both which can be booked online.