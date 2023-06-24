This charming car-free island near Ontario transports you back in time

Mackinac Island is a captivating destination near Ontario that almost feels surreal, blending natural beauty, history, and old-world charm.

While the island is part of the United States, Canadians can hop on a ferry and cross the border to where it sits on Lake Huron between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

From its uniquely car-free streets to its iconic Victorian architecture, Mackinac Island offers an escape to a life that feels like it was frozen in time. Here are some of the best things to do and see on Mackinac Island.

Ditch the car

One of the most recognizable features of Mackinac Island is the noticeable absence of cars. At the end of the 19th century, village leaders enacted a motor vehicle ban to prevent the "horseless carriages" from frightening their horses, and the island has been car-free ever since.

Now, the main methods of transportation on Mackinac Island are by bicycle, foot, or the traditional horse-drawn carriage. There are plenty of locations to rent a bike from, so you can really take in the slower pace of island life.

Indulge in the local cuisine

With a variety of culinary experiences to suit every palate, Mackinac Island is known for its selection of charming cafes, waterfront dining, and cozy pubs.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with freshly-made fudge from the Original Murdick's Fudge shop, and don't miss ordering one of the delicious Grand Pecan Balls at the Grand Hotel, which they've been serving up since the 1940s.

The island is also known for their whitefish, which is freshly-caught and served in many local restaurants. Head to the Round Island Kitchen for classic comfort dishes with a view, or grab pub fare and drinks at The Pink Pony.

Explore the island's rich history

Mackinac Island is steeped in history and home to two military forts and some of the oldest buildings in Michigan. Fort Mackinac, a beautifully preserved 18th-century military fort perched on a limestone bluff, is a must-see for history buffs and boasts breathtaking views of the island and the surrounding waters.

Stop by the Benjamin Blacksmith Shop to watch a blacksmith at work, or visit The American Fur Co. Store & Dr. Beaumont Museum and learn about the island's unique connection to French-Canadian fur traders.

Visit the Grand Hotel

Dating back to 1887, the Grand Hotel is a luxurious architectural masterpiece that's played host to countless dignitaries and celebrities over the years. You can experience its timeless elegance by booking a traditional afternoon tea or meal, or take in the view from the world's longest porch.

The hotel also offers themed packages that vary from weekend to weekend, with ballroom dance lessons and private cooking classes just a few of the fun things you can find on the docket.

Take in the island's natural beauty

With dramatic limestone cliffs, lush forests, and clear blue water, Mackinac Island has endless natural beauty worth seeing. Hike to Arch Rock, an Instagram-worthy limestone formation that frames the turquoise waters below.

Alternatively, tour the island from the water by renting a kayak or paddleboard. You can even snorkel and check out the beautiful underwater caves of the Rock Maze just offshore.

While it is quite the trek from Toronto, there's no place quite like Mackinac Island.

To get there, you can either fly into the island airport, drive from Sault Ste. Marie, or take either the Bluewater Ferry from Sombra, Ontario, or the Walpole-Algonac Ferry from Walpole Island. Just don't forget to bring your passport!