Erieau, Ontario is a hidden gem of a small town that's perfect for a summer getaway, boasting a quaint downtown, vibrant community, and stunning white sand beach with warm, clean waters.

Located 3 hours from Toronto, you'll find Erieau nestled on Lake Erie just southeast of Chatham on a tiny peninsula.

For anyone looking for a quieter escape that's far less busy than hotspots like Wasaga Beach or Grand Bend, Erieau's welcoming charm and natural beauty might just be the ideal getaway.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Erieau.

Head to the beach

It's no secret the stunning Erieau Beach is the town's main attraction. Featuring a long stretch of white sand and some of the warmest waters on Lake Erie, it is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and water activities.

There are also some great amenities at the beach, including public restrooms, a large parking lot, beach volleyball, a boardwalk, and long pier which brings you to a lighthouse at the end of the beach.

Grab a scoop of ice cream

Nothing beats an ice cream cone on a summer's day, and with several ice cream shops in town, Erieau's got you covered. Mariner’s Cone and Shake has, unsurprisingly, ice cream cones and milkshakes, and is a short walk away from the beach with picnic tables to enjoy your treat at.

ErieView Ice Cream is open Wednesdays through Sundays, with a variety of Chapman's ice cream flavours to choose from.

Get a bird's eye view

For a better look from above, head to McGeachy Pond Conservation Area, which has an observation tower you can climb offering a panoramic view of Lake Erie and the pond.

From there, you can follow the Erieau Shore Trail, a wide path which leads you along the waterfront from the conservation area to Erieau. If you visit during the fall, you might also be treated to the sight of thousands of Monarch butterflies during their migration period.

Check out a local brewery

Erieau is home to a range of unique microbreweries to stop by for a beer or bite to eat. Bayside Brewing Company is found right in town, and the location has brewing facilities, a tasting room, retail area and BrewPub.

A short drive away, you'll also find Red Barn Brewing Company. You won't miss it with the striking red barn on the farm, and it's a great stop to enjoy their fresh craft beer in their tasting room, patio, or event area.

Take a hike

Just a short drive away from Erieau is the quiet Rondeau Provincial Park, which has scenic trails, beaches, and some of the most diverse natural habitats in the province.

Go for a hike on one of six scenic trails through lush deciduous forests, or check out one of the eleven beaches within the park.

Try a local restaurant

With a number of great restaurants to try, you won't go hungry in Erieau. Specializing in seafood, Molly and OJ's Restaurant is a local institution serving up everything from locally-caught perch and pickerel to surf and turf plates. You can also spend the night in one of their lakeside cabin rentals!

Alternatively, get a meal with your pint of local craft beer at the Bayside Brewing Company, which has an extensive menu including burgers, pizza, pastas, and more at their BrewPub.