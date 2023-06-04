Colchester Beach is an incredible destination in southwestern Ontario for a summer getaway, featuring a vast sandy beach, clean blue water, and tons of activities to take advantage of while the weather is warm.

Located on Lake Erie's north shore, Colchester Beach is a bit of a trek from the city, around a 4.5 hour drive from Toronto. However, if you're looking for a relaxing escape that's quieter than the typical summer hot spots, Colchester is worth the trip.

With a certified Blue Flag status, the beach and marina are one of Essex County’s cleanest areas in terms of water quality, safety, and cleanliness.

The beach itself is well-groomed with plenty of green space, a beach volleyball net, pirate ship-themed playground, and splash pad perfect for families.

There's also a concession stand to grab snacks and drinks at, new washroom facilities, ample parking, and accessibility mats for ease of use for those in a wheelchair or pushing strollers.

Colchester Harbour Marina is a popular place for boaters and anglers looking to fish, as the area is famous for walleye fishing.

If you're looking for more to do in the area, Point Pelee National Park is just a short drive away, and is a haven for nature-lovers and bird-watching.