Canatara Park is a gorgeous destination for a beach getaway this summer with beautiful sandy shores, crystal blue waters, and a hidden cove tucked away for a more secluded experience.

Located just over 3 hours west of Toronto in Sarnia, the park sits on the shores of Lake Huron, offering over 200 acres of diverse trails, a scenic waterfront, and a stunning beach.

The latter features a sandy shore that stretches for nearly a kilometre near the mouth of the St. Clair River. You can also have peace of mind swimming in the water, as it is recognized as a Blue Flag beach due to its commitment to strict water quality and safety standards.

If you walk along to the western end of the beach, you'll find what is known as the Cove, a hidden swimming hole tucked behind a small peninsula.

The peninsula helps shelter the Cove from Lake Huron's currents and is typically far less busy than the main beach. This area is perfect for children and less-confident swimmers due to its calm nature.

Just a short walk away from the beach are a number of places to grab snacks and ice cream throughout your visit, but be sure to stay for one of Lake Huron's renowned sunsets.

Canatara Park caters to visitors of all ages, especially families, with an array of amenities and facilities. There are several sheltered picnic areas, playgrounds, a concert venue near the beach, BMX and bike track, and even a miniature train ride for children.

The beach also has accessibility mats, which help make the beach easier to access for people using wheelchairs or strollers.