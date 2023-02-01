5 romantic winter getaways for couples in Ontario

Romantic getaways in Ontario can range from cozy inns with in-room fireplaces, to luxurious modern hotels with onsite spas and fine dining.

There are some incredible destinations in the province for an intimate staycation, just a short drive outside of the city. With colder weather on the way, now is the perfect time to plan an escape with your significant other.

Here are 5 romantic winter weekend getaways near Toronto for couples.

The Pearle Hotel & Spa in Burlington is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway with your partner just an hour outside of the city. The Pearle is the city's newest luxury hotel, boasting gorgeous lakefront views with an onsite spa and two dining options within the hotel.

Head to The Pearle Spa for a couple's massage, or indulge in their in-room champagne, freshly-made pastries, chocolate charcuterie, and late checkout included in their Celebrate Love package.

Millcroft Inn & Spa is a rustic but elegant countryside property located in Caledon with an on-site spa, hot springs and onsite restaurant. This is the perfect location to spend a weekend away with your loved one nestled in the rolling hills surrounded by nature.

You can soak in the spa's indoor/outdoor hot spring pools, cuddle by the wood-burning fireplace, or stroll along the peaceful nature trails nearby. They also have a number of packages to take advantage of, such as the Retreat to Nature package which includes a gourmet dinner and breakfast for two.

Deerhurst Resort is an incredible year-round destination for those looking to embrace the outdoors, but also is a great escape for a romantic getaway.

Their cozy rooms with contemporary yet rustic finishes look out over the resort's rolling landscape, and you can opt for one with an in-room fireplace. Book a couples' treatment at the onsite spa, go skating, or stroll along their illuminated Starlight trail together.

They also have their Eclipse Walk with Light Romance Package on now through the spring, which includes breakfast for two, hot chocolate bombs, and vouchers for the Eclipse Walk with Light, a nearby immersive experience through the forest surrounded by thousands of lights.

The Drake Devonshire Inn in Prince Edward County is a modern farmhouse on the shores of Lake Ontario, but don't be fooled by its too-cool aesthetic; it's also a perfect destination for a romantic getaway.

The trendy onsite restaurant is perfect for date night with its locally-sourced menu and wine pairings, and the hotel offers a myriad of packages to take advantage of this winter. Book an in-room spa service, or upgrade to the stunning Owner's Suite with a fireplace and private balcony overlooking the lake.

124 on Queen Hotel and Spa located in picturesque Niagara-on-the-Lake has recently gone a major expansion and spa renovation.

Its luxurious accommodations, world-class spa offerings with hydrotherapy pools, and critically acclaimed onsite restaurant make it the perfect romantic destination, with nearby wineries to sip and sample the region's best offerings with your partner.

124 on Queen also has ongoing hotel packages, like the Sip Back and Relax which includes a bottle of sparkling wine and surprise treats from the hotel's executive chef brought to your room.