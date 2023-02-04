This new boutique hotel in Ontario has a personal spa in every suite

The HighAcre is a new luxury boutique bed and breakfast which has everything you need to feel relaxed and pampered - without ever having to leave your room.

Located an hour away from Toronto in Dundas, The HighAcre takes r&r to the next level. The suites each have their own personal spa, including an infrared sauna, hammam steam room with aromatherapy, deep soaker tub, and fireplace.

"At the HighAcre we stack and include all of the best holistic health experiences so that your time here is transformational," the website reads.

You can experience the benefits of contrast bath therapy by alternating from hot to cold within your room. Each suite is stocked with ice to turn the bath into a cold plunge, or you can cool off under the steam room's rain shower after a session in the infrared sauna.

The HighAcre was originally a farm house built in 1867. The owners wanted to restore and modernize the property, while still maintaining its unique heritage and original charm.

The four suites pay homage to their farm house roots, with a blend of modern and rustic accents like their heart pine wood floors and ornate French doors. You'll feel like royalty in the bath overlooking the gardens next to the double-sided fireplace.

In the common area, The HighAcre also has a shared yoga studio, juice bar and lounge area, as well as an outdoor hot tub and pool (during the summer months). Talk about health and wellness!

Nearby, you'll be close to countless trails to escape into nature. With the city of waterfalls in your backyard, head to Dundas Peak for bird's eye views of Hamilton and to see Webster's Falls frozen over in the winter months.

Last but not least, breakfast is also included in your stay. The offerings include a tasty spread of fresh croissants, farm fresh eggs, butter, jam, all the cooking supplies you need, and of course, coffee.

The HighAcre is now accepting reservations on their website. A one-night stay is a bit of a splurge starting around $450/night, but it looks like the ultimate retreat for some much-needed relaxation.