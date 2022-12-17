10 small towns to visit during the winter holidays in Ontario

Small towns in Ontario are extra festive during the holidays, from decorated historic streets to twinkling local Christmas markets.

These festive small towns in the province are just a road trip away, but will transport you to Christmas wonderlands that feel like they're straight out of a movie.

Here's some small towns to check out during the winter holidays in Ontario.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is one of the best towns to visit during Christmas time, with its beautifully decorated shops, restaurants and charming accommodations.

You can stroll through Historic Old Town with a hot cocoa and window shop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, or head to a nearby winery for a seasonal ice wine tasting. The town also has a ton of festive events running through the end of January.

Deemed Ontario's "Most Beautiful Village", Elora has so much to offer both indoors and outdoors this holiday season. Perched on a breathtaking gorge, the scenic views and frozen scapes from town make Elora especially enchanting while you experience their many holiday events.

If you need some R&R from the holiday rush, the Elora Mill and Spa will provide some much-needed relaxation with unbeatable views.

St. Jacobs Village is just over an hour drive from Toronto, located outside Kitchener-Waterloo. With tons of history, St. Jacobs is an adorable town with an old fashioned feel that feels like a holiday postcard this season.

You'll see horse-drawn buggies, historical buildings, charming shops and restaurants adorn with festive decorations. The St. Jacobs Market is great for last minute Christmas shopping, at the country's largest year-round farmer's market.

The scenic mill town of Almonte during the holidays feels exactly like the setting of a Hallmark Christmas movie - and that's because it is. Dubbed "Mini Hollywood North," you might recognize it as a backdrop from some of your favourite holiday movies.

The town's historic Mill Street is impossibly endearing, with romantic cafes, little shops, and some of the friendliest locals.

This village in Markham is just a 30 minute drive from downtown, but captures the small town Christmas spirit just the same. Another popular filming location for Christmas movies, the neighbourhood's quaint shops and restaurants are all decorated for the season.

Blue Mountain Village at one of Ontario's most popular ski hills is a great place to visit during the holidays. There's nearby trails to explore, holiday activities and events, decorated sidewalks and stores, a Holiday Light Trail, and of course, the ski hill which is now open for the season.

Given the tagline "Southwestern Ontario's Christmas Town," Dresden located southwest of London lives up to its name with a calender full of holiday events all month long.

St. George Street in their historic downtown has decorated shops and small businesses to explore, and they have a self-guided illumination tour showcasing the town's best light displays.

It may be best known for its theatre festival in the summer or as Justin Bieber's hometown, but Stratford at Christmas time is also an amazing holiday destination to add to your list.

Colourful stores and Victorian buildings line the streets, and their holiday events include a Christmas Trail with discounts to shop at the local stores. The Festival of Lights also runs nightly from December 16th through January 27th.

Brockville is a beautiful place to visit in all seasons, but extra magical during the holidays. Brockville's heritage homes and old churches are strikingly beautiful with the St. Lawrence River in the backdrop, and this season you can walk along the River of Lights until January.

Also, check out Clow's Christmas Trail, a 1.5km decorated walking trail through the woods with festive displays.

The holidays are magical in the heritage town of Perth, which is located in between Kingston and Ottawa. The century-old stone buildings downtown and decorated storefronts are charming in any season, but with a frosting of snow, garlands, and twinkling lights, it's extra special this time of year.

Perth is hosting all kinds of Christmas events through January.