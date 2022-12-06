5 family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools

Toronto's top family-friendly hotels with indoor swimming pools provide endless fun for all no matter the season.

Conveniently located in the city's downtown core, these family-friendly hotels offer comfortable accomodations and endless entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Here are the top family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools.

This South Core hotel offers modern rooms and long-term suites, a stunning lobby, and sweeping views of the city and waterfront.

The hotel has an indoor heated pool and jacuzzi, a fitness centre, and is pet-friendly. It’s just steps away from Toronto’s top attractions, including Scotiabank Arena and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

SOCO Kitchen + Bar and Char No.5 Whiskey & Cocktail Lounge are located within Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto, which also offers direct access to the PATH.

The recently transformed Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Toronto, providing easy access to landmarks like Nathan Phillips Square, the CN Tower, and the Eaton Centre.

The hotel features a heated indoor-outdoor pool that’s open year-round, as well as a waterfall garden, state-of-the-art gym, and two restaurants.

Spacious guest rooms feature mahogany desks, marble bathrooms, and stunning views of downtown Toronto or the hotel’s gardens.

The iconic Fairmont Royal York is situated in Toronto's Financial District across the street from Union Station. Elevated amenities include an indoor pool with a skylight, a whirlpool, and a children's wading pool. Kalani Spa is located on-site as well.

The hotel offers sophisticated accommodations that feature comfortable work areas and sweeping city views. Fairmont Gold, the hotel’s new luxury boutique experience, offers elevated rooms and suites with a residential feel.

Situated at the corner of King Street West and Blue Jays Way, King Blue Hotel marries functionality and contemporary design.

The top floor of the downtown hotel offers a bright and inviting oasis with a step-in, heated lap pool and ample lounging areas. There are change rooms with lockers and showers, as well as an adjoining fitness room.

Featuring light blue or rich brown colour palettes, guest rooms are modern and inviting and feature elegant finishes and comfortable touches, including microwaves and coffee makers.

Located in Toronto’s downtown core, the Chelsea Hotel Toronto has myriad amenities geared towards families and kids, including a Family Fun Zone.

The space features an indoor heated pool and whirpool, corkscrew waterslide that loops outside the hotel, a kids centre with educational and artistic activities, and teen lounge with old-school arcade games and a pool table. The hotel also offers an adults-only pool and fitness centre.

The pool at the Chelsea Hotel Toronto. Photo by Booking.com

Guest rooms are comfortable and inviting, with calming colour schemes, hardwood details, and large windows. They also feature sitting areas and desks, and some have private balconies as well.