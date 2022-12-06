Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto hotels with pool

5 family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools

Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's top family-friendly hotels with indoor swimming pools provide endless fun for all no matter the season.

Conveniently located in the city's downtown core, these family-friendly hotels offer comfortable accomodations and endless entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Here are the top family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto

This South Core hotel offers modern rooms and long-term suites, a stunning lobby, and sweeping views of the city and waterfront.

The hotel has an indoor heated pool and jacuzzi, a fitness centre, and is pet-friendly. It’s just steps away from Toronto’s top attractions, including Scotiabank Arena and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

toronto hotels with pool

The pool at Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto. Photo by Booking.com.

SOCO Kitchen + Bar and Char No.5 Whiskey & Cocktail Lounge are located within Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto, which also offers direct access to the PATH.

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

The recently transformed Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Toronto, providing easy access to landmarks like Nathan Phillips Square, the CN Tower, and the Eaton Centre.

The hotel features a heated indoor-outdoor pool that’s open year-round, as well as a waterfall garden, state-of-the-art gym, and two restaurants.

Spacious guest rooms feature mahogany desks, marble bathrooms, and stunning views of downtown Toronto or the hotel’s gardens.

family friendly hotel Toronto

The pool at Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Photo by Booking.com.

Fairmont Royal York

The iconic Fairmont Royal York is situated in Toronto's Financial District across the street from Union Station. Elevated amenities include an indoor pool with a skylight, a whirlpool, and a children's wading pool. Kalani Spa is located on-site as well.

The hotel offers sophisticated accommodations that feature comfortable work areas and sweeping city views. Fairmont Gold, the hotel’s new luxury boutique experience, offers elevated rooms and suites with a residential feel.

King Blue Hotel Toronto

Situated at the corner of King Street West and Blue Jays Way, King Blue Hotel marries functionality and contemporary design. 

The top floor of the downtown hotel offers a bright and inviting oasis with a step-in, heated lap pool and ample lounging areas. There are change rooms with lockers and showers, as well as an adjoining fitness room.

Featuring light blue or rich brown colour palettes, guest rooms are modern and inviting and feature elegant finishes and comfortable touches, including microwaves and coffee makers.

hotel with pools toronto

The pool at the King Blue Hotel Toronto. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Chelsea Hotel Toronto

Located in Toronto’s downtown core, the Chelsea Hotel Toronto has myriad amenities geared towards families and kids, including a Family Fun Zone.

The space features an indoor heated pool and whirpool, corkscrew waterslide that loops outside the hotel, a kids centre with educational and artistic activities, and teen lounge with old-school arcade games and a pool table. The hotel also offers an adults-only pool and fitness centre.

family friendly hotels Toronto poolsThe pool at the Chelsea Hotel Toronto. Photo by Booking.com

Guest rooms are comfortable and inviting, with calming colour schemes, hardwood details, and large windows. They also feature sitting areas and desks, and some have private balconies as well.

Lead photo by

The King Blue Hotel Toronto. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

5 family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Travel

Porter Airlines just revealed a ton of changes including flying out of Pearson Airport

5 family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools

The Muskoka ice caves let you dine in glowing domes overlooking an Ontario lake

The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County

This Ontario home looks like a scene from the movie Elf

Nordic spa near Toronto is back in action after pools were shut down due to health hazard

A new hotel is about to open near Toronto that has a 125-year-old history

Ontario's staycation tax credit is set to expire this month