Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Black River Retreat

This opulent cabin in secluded Ontario woodlands might be the most romantic getaway

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a luxurious romantic getaway that's sure to impress, or are in need of a cozy secluded escape, how does your own private retreat with a personal gourmet chef sound?

Black River Retreat just might be the most romantic destination in the province, ensuring complete privacy by catering to only one couple at a time.

Black River Retreat

The retreat has one cabin on the property; while intended for one couple, there is also a guest suite if you'd like to come with friends.

Located halfway between Ottawa and Toronto, Black River Retreat is nestled amongst six acres of forested hills with half a kilometre of privacy on the river banks of the peaceful Black River in Tweed.

Black River Retreat

Stay warm by the outdoor bonfire.

There is only one cabin on the property, but it has everything and more than you could ask for, decked out in the most extravagant decor everywhere you look.

Black River Retreat

The bedroom's lavish decor includes a log frame bed, fur throws, and woodland decor.

The bedroom suite has a sitting room with a gas fireplace, kitchenette, coffee maker, large log frame bed, and an opulent ensuite finished in travertine and stone. The private dining room is fit for royalty with a grand floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace and ornately carved throne chairs.

Black River Retreat

With carved throne chairs and woodland decor, the dining room almost feels like a setting from Game of Thrones.

Wander into the lavish great room that has wrap-around glass windows and more woodland decor, a cast iron stove, and quirky western saloon finishings that you can admire from the loft above. The Wild West-themed loft comes complete with cards, dice, board games, movies, and whiskey to really get into the spirit.

Black River Retreat

The great room has intricate and unique decor everywhere you turn.

Included in the retreat is your own personal chef, who will prepare gourmet four-course dinners and breakfasts throughout your stay. Talk about luxury.

Black River Retreat

Your private chef will prepare gourmet dinners and breakfasts throughout your stay.

If you're looking to go with friends, there is also a second private guest suite within the cabin with a stone fireplace, sitting room, kitchenette, and ensuite.

Black River Retreat

For a change in scenery, check out the Wild West saloon-themed loft.

Outside of the cabin, there is an inviting cedar hot tub surrounded by pine trees and illuminated by romantic string lights. Guests can snowshoe along the river bank, and warm up by the outdoor fire pit after.

Black River Retreat

Soak in the outdoor cedar tub surrounded by pine trees overlooking the river.

Such an experience doesn't come cheap, with rates starting at $550 per night. Special occasion dates, such as New Year's Day and Valentine's Day come at a higher premium, but this getaway is guaranteed to be an unforgettable stay.

Photos by

Black River Retreat
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

This opulent cabin in secluded Ontario woodlands might be the most romantic getaway

This conservation area near Toronto has a magical trail with twinkly lights to explore

People are now waiting for days to get their luggage back at Toronto's Pearson Airport

This Ontario farm lets you cuddle with baby goats and take Alpacas on winter walks

Canadian travellers stranded in other countries for days after Sunwing cancels flights

Huge snow tubing and winter festival north of Toronto is back next month

Mill Pond Park in Richmond Hill is a picturesque escape just north of Toronto

Mono Cliffs provincial park near Toronto has a trail leading you through a frozen canyon