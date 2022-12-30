This opulent cabin in secluded Ontario woodlands might be the most romantic getaway

If you're looking for a luxurious romantic getaway that's sure to impress, or are in need of a cozy secluded escape, how does your own private retreat with a personal gourmet chef sound?

Black River Retreat just might be the most romantic destination in the province, ensuring complete privacy by catering to only one couple at a time.

Located halfway between Ottawa and Toronto, Black River Retreat is nestled amongst six acres of forested hills with half a kilometre of privacy on the river banks of the peaceful Black River in Tweed.

There is only one cabin on the property, but it has everything and more than you could ask for, decked out in the most extravagant decor everywhere you look.

The bedroom suite has a sitting room with a gas fireplace, kitchenette, coffee maker, large log frame bed, and an opulent ensuite finished in travertine and stone. The private dining room is fit for royalty with a grand floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace and ornately carved throne chairs.

Wander into the lavish great room that has wrap-around glass windows and more woodland decor, a cast iron stove, and quirky western saloon finishings that you can admire from the loft above. The Wild West-themed loft comes complete with cards, dice, board games, movies, and whiskey to really get into the spirit.

Included in the retreat is your own personal chef, who will prepare gourmet four-course dinners and breakfasts throughout your stay. Talk about luxury.

If you're looking to go with friends, there is also a second private guest suite within the cabin with a stone fireplace, sitting room, kitchenette, and ensuite.

Outside of the cabin, there is an inviting cedar hot tub surrounded by pine trees and illuminated by romantic string lights. Guests can snowshoe along the river bank, and warm up by the outdoor fire pit after.

Such an experience doesn't come cheap, with rates starting at $550 per night. Special occasion dates, such as New Year's Day and Valentine's Day come at a higher premium, but this getaway is guaranteed to be an unforgettable stay.