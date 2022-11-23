New Scarborough bus service doesn't seem to understand where Scarborough is

A new inter-city bus service is about to launch, linking downtown Toronto and Ottawa via stops in Scarborough and Kingston, but for several days after announcing the new route, the Western Canada-based bus operator seemed to have Scarborough, Ontario, confused for its namesake seaside resort town.

Red Arrow will launch its new service on December 4, initially rolling out with four trips per day before upping its service to a full six-trip-per-day schedule starting Dec. 8.

But anyone trying to book tickets in or out of Scarborough in advance in the days after the announcement was met with a very misleading image of the British seaside resort town of the same name, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, U.K.

Next month, Red Arrow will launch a bus service between Toronto, Kingston, and Ottawa, joining Megabus, Rider Express and Flixbus on that route (and VIA Rail and three airlines).



There will be a stop in Scarborough. Here's the stock image Red Arrow went with: pic.twitter.com/pqxOrNWRqU — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) November 20, 2022

Sure, both Scarboroughs offer sandy beaches and bluffs with majestic views over the water, but that's pretty much where the similarities end.

How long will it be until Red Arrow fixes this? https://t.co/XeIfyfSxmL — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) November 20, 2022

After several days of proudly displaying the wrong Scarborough, Red Arrow finally got its act together — but just barely, adding the exact same stock Wikipedia lead photo for Scarborough, Ontario, in what sure looks like a rushed correction. A real A for effort here.

That was fun while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/UuYN6IXNtw — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) November 22, 2022

blogTO reached out to Red Arrow for their thoughts on the humorous mix-up, but, understandably, the bus operator has not responded to our request for comment as of writing.

It sure has changed a lot since I lived there! /s

I don't recognize it and I lived near the bluffs — Riek (@gardencatt) November 20, 2022

If you can get over these Abertans' hilariously incorrect perception of Scarborough, the new service does offer some perks over traditional inter-city bus routes.

I wonder if I can take @RedArrowEbus to Scarborough Fair. I'm running low on parsley, sage, rosemary & thyme.



Will passengers be required to hold their breath? — JoeTO 🌈 🇨🇦 (@ejdoran) November 20, 2022

You're going to have to shell out about twice the price of competitors FlixBus and MegaBus, but that added cost comes with perks like single-row privacy seating and advanced seat selection, as well as amenities like onboard entertainment, free Wi-Fi, and a selection of snacks and beverages.