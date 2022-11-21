Skate on a magical glowing ice trail through a forest north of Toronto this winter

After the first few falls of snow and the holidays fast approaching, you’re probably in the mood for some winter-friendly activities to do with your family and friends.

One of the best activities to do in the winter is undoubtedly skating. Well, look no further, as Arrowhead Provincial Park offers a glowing ice trail to skate on through a forest.

Just a few hours drive north of the city, the park is home to a 1.3 km ice trail dedicated to skating.

Later this winter, you'll be able to grab a pair of skates and head down the trail with a loved one for a romantic evening.

During select nights of the winter season, also called “fire and ice nights,” the skating path is illuminated with tiki torch lights, offering a whole different meaning to “a winter fairytale.”

A hidden gem! Arrowhead in Huntsville, ON is known for its iconic 1.3 km skate trail every winter. The trail winds through gorgeous forests & has special Fire & Ice nights that are popular. https://t.co/HIEzFp6U4x pic.twitter.com/cNz7RdrcDp — Mary-Lou Schagena (@radiogirl985) November 24, 2018

Fire and Ice Nights are held every Friday and Saturday night beginning in late January, depending on weather and ice conditions of the trail. You can reserve your permit for Fire and Ice Nights up to five days in advance.

The ice skating trail normally opens in early January. You can follow the park on Twitter to get news on opening day.