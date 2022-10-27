Cheap all-inclusive vacations from Toronto you can get for under $1,000 right now

All-inclusive vacations from Toronto are a welcome break from another frigid winter that's on its way. It's good news that there are already a number of deals under $1,000 per person to be had for those looking to book a trip away.

Here are some cheap all-inclusive vacations from Toronto you can book right now.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Air Transat is advertising a super cheap foray to four-star accommodations in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Plata, on the island's northeast coast, is one of the more popular spots in the country to travel to, along with Punta Cana.

There are multiple options for inclusive seven-day trips in December for $859-$959 a person, including taxes and fees, to stay at the Cofresi Palm Beach and Spa Resort, which has 11 pools, just as many restaurants, 14 bars and 24 hour drinks and snacks.

Veradero, Cuba

Transat also has a seven-day package to Cuba's top destination, Veradero, for just $779-$999 a person.

The four-star Barcelo Solymar Resort has three pools, nine bars and 11 restaurants to choose from, as well as, of course, all of the drinks and snacks you could want, 24 hours a day.

Travel dates are in early December to lock in these rates, but upon a quick search, you'll find that there are tons of all-inclusives all over the Caribbean nation for under a grand.

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

While stellar deals to all types of Cuban destinations are in abundance, Mexico is not as inexpensive to book at the moment, unfortunately — but Sunwing does has one package for under $1,000 to Riviera Nayarit, a beachfront destination just outside of Puerto Vallarta.

The seven-day all-inclusive stay at the 4.5-star Riu Jalisco for the price point is coming up soon though — to get in for $885 per person, which is over 30 per cent off the usual rate, you'll have to depart on Halloween.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Expedia is advertising a super cheap foray to Jamaica for just $777 per traveller if you're happy to travel in late November.

The all-inclusive trip is a bit shorter than others on this list, but the destination is one that is usually more expensive than the others.

While the 3.5-star SeaGarden Beach Resort is a bit smaller than the aforementioned resorts, it has all of the amenities you could want: a spa, two restaurants, poolside bar and terrace, and private beach set on crystal-blue waters.

Noord, Aruba

If you want to hit up yet another place from Beach Boys' Kokomo, maybe this Trip.ca (via Tripadvisor) deal is for you.

For $879, you can stay at the four-star Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort for six nights in February, if you're looking for dates further into 2023.

Enjoy two pools with swim-up bar, white sand beach, spa services and shopping.