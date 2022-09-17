The Living Water Wayside Chapel in Niagara-on-the-Lake, sits at 72 square feet and fits no more than six people inside, give or take.

We have seen a tiny cafe, a tiny record shop and plenty of tiny Toronto homes. But did you know Ontario is also the home to the tiniest chapel in the country?

Built in 1964 by the Christian Reformed Church, it's the smallest chapel in Canada and according to some, even the smallest in the world.

It has four short pews, two Bibles and a guest book inside, allowing people to stop on the way for a moment of prayer. Those interested can also book a "very small" wedding at the chapel, according to the website.

With limited space inside the church, it's hard to do much else. However, there is a lot of space around the church, which is an excellent place to take photos.

People can also visit Walker's Country Market, a family-owned and operated fruit and vegetable market, next door and grab homemade bakery goods or a large selection of jams and jellies.

The chapel is open 24 hours a day for everyone to visit and requires no booking.

You'll find The Living Water Wayside Chapel located at 15796 Niagara Pkwy in Niagara-on-the-Lake, less than two hours' southeast of Toronto.