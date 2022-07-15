Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
passport lines toronto prioritize

Toronto passport offices prioritizing applications by travel dates to slash wait times

Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto passport offices have been swamped lately by travellers trying to get their documents in order. Now, they're starting to prioritize applications by immediate travel dates to combat those extremely long lineups.

According to the passport wait time list from Service Canada, offices across the city are implementing new triage measures to "provide a more intensive, client-specific approach."

Staff are prioritizing clients with "urgent travel needs within the following 24 to 48 hours," who will then be registered and told to come back to the office.

Those with travel dates further in the future will be directed to locations that have shorter wait times.

Currently, people are being triaged into one of three groups; travel within 24-48 hours, travel within 3-19 days and travel beyond 20 days.

For those who have vacations within two days, a ticket with an approximate wait time will be given out once they arrive at the office. They will then have to wait around until their ticket is called — usually more than three hours.

Vacation dates more than 48 hours in the future will be directed to other offices with appointments.

But don't think you can just pretend you have an upcoming vacay to bypass the lines; proof of travel is required.

In case you don’t already know, Service Canada currently predicts a six hour wait time at the 4900 Yonge Street office in North York and a four-hour wait at the 74 Victoria Street location.

Once you deal with these terrible passport wait times, you'll be a pro when you eventually arrive at Pearson — where the lines aren't much better.

Lead photo by

ConvertKit
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto passport offices prioritizing applications by travel dates to slash wait times

People in Toronto now have the chance to work on the world's largest passenger plane

Canada is bringing mandatory random COVID testing back to Toronto's Pearson Airport

Ontario's Long Point Beach has a 40-km sandspit and UNESCO Biosphere status

Toronto's Pearson Airport attempts to fix mass chaos with nifty infographic

Ontario's Southampton Beach has a path of sand dunes and breezy water swings

Pearson Airport chaos now has passengers waiting in lines for longer than their flights

You can now ride a cruise ship from Toronto to New York City