Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto just got a brand new airline and it's selling dirt cheap flights

A brand new affordable airline has just landed in Toronto, and it's making stops across the country.

Canada Jetlines just announced that will make its inaugural flight out of Toronto Pearson and into Winnipeg's Richardson Airport on August 15, one of the carrier's first flights.

The airline will fly to Moncton, Niagara Falls, Toronto and Winnipeg with the website saying flights will also be scheduled for "preferred sun-destinations" such as Mexico later in the year.

Jetlines is all-Canadian and serves customers with its growing fleet of Airbus A320 aircrafts.

To celebrate its inaugural flight, Canada Jetlines is offering promotional deals to all customers.

From Toronto you can fly (one-way) to Winnipeg for $228, and from Moncton to Toronto for only $204.

This is a pretty good deal as Air Canada flights from YYZ to YWG currently start at $700 and climbing!

Jetlines prides itself on offering low-cost flight options, created as a "value-focused leisure airline," according to its site.

"We strive to make air travel the best it can be for the best value possible," says the airline.

