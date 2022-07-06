Someone made a social media account calling out Air Canada for constantly losing luggage

Toronto Pearson International Airport and many others worldwide are struggling to keep up with the first busy travel season since the before times, and no airline has made more headlines during this turmoil than Air Canada.

Air Canada has recently been under fire for losing passengers' luggage en masse. The problem has become so bad in recent weeks that one Twitter user took it upon themselves to create an account sharing instances of lost luggage experiences from Air Canada travellers.

Hey @united and @aircanada - remember my luggage you lost OVER TWO WEEKS AGO? Because I do. Where is the accountability? Actually, WHERE IS MY LUGGAGE? Make an effort to service your customers instead of ignoring the issue #AirCanada #UnitedAirlines #lostluggage — Reem Edan | Comedian (@ReemEdan) June 30, 2022

The air_canada_lost_my_luggage Twitter account has curated several hundred retweets from disgruntled passengers since June 28, but it all started when the account creator reportedly suffered ten hours of delays and a lost infant's carseat.

After 10 hours of delays, @AirCanada lost my infant's carseat.



When I asked for help they suggested I could buy a new carseat. At 3:30 am.



AC, are you proud of yourself? — air_canada_lost_my_luggage (@AClostmyluggage) June 29, 2022

The airline has been cancelling flights out of Pearson and other Canadian airports at an alarming rate. At the same time, many more departures and arrivals have experienced gruelling delays, some even forced to wait hours on the tarmac in sweaty, overheated planes.

5 days without my bags? Thanks air Canada for being the worst! I already know 4 people who had issues with lost bags this month. I at least got on my connecting flight but over 20 people on that flight didn’t make it through no fault of theirs. GET MY BAGS #aircandasucks — missbrownee (@missbrownee1) June 27, 2022

The account has only been around for a few days as of writing, but the sheer volume of complaints directed at Air Canada for cancellations and lost luggage is worrying for the airline, to say the least, and food for thought for any would-be travellers looking to get away in the near future.

Some notable retweets include a report of an 88-year-old passenger with lost baggage containing medication.

Hey @AirCanada my grandmother flew in this morning but her bags didn't show up at her final destination (Seattle). Please help find and get those bags to us ASAP!



*** She is 88 years old and her prescription medication is in those bags ***



Thank you. — Rishabh Shah (@rishabh_shah92) June 28, 2022

Even travellers who think ahead and stow important medications in their carry-on luggage might end up in trouble.

Absolutely despicable customer service by @AirCanada My parents are in Iceland with lost luggage. Airline forced check in of carry ons containing meds. Father now has no life saving medication left and we cannot reach anyone to assist. Tried calling and chatting to no avail. — Sheena (@sheenappatel2) June 27, 2022

Another report talks of 50 bags lost on a single flight from Toronto to Barcelona.

So frustrated with @AirCanada for losing 50 bags from Toronto to Barcelona today. Too many hoops to jump to figure out where the bags are. — Nicole Shanahan (@HCDE_Math) June 28, 2022

Passengers seem frustrated by a lack of on-site 24-hour customer service at Pearson to deal with lost baggage reports.

You always hear about the @AirCanada jokes, but today we are living it. One of our @EventcorpNA interns is trying to fly home, AC cancels, rebooks for tmrw no customer service agent at Pearson. Heads to ticketing agent who says they are closing for the night and he’s SOL. 😡🤬 — Omar Mawjee (@oms604) June 28, 2022

Air Canada has responded to some of the tweets, though it seems the solutions offered are not good enough for irate travellers.

Please know the representatives are telling people to go away and file online. And as we know, that doesn't work because you have to have an incident #. I was there last night for 4+ hours #yyzterminal3 — Kim Bunce (@kimbunce) June 28, 2022

Some travellers have taken to using Apple AirTags to track their luggage in case of such scenarios, but that hasn't been much help.

Here are my pro golfer son’s “lost” golf clubs in Toronto, @AirCanada and @AirCanadaRouge!!! If you’re not taking calls at all what do YOU suggest he does to get his clubs for a PGA event???? pic.twitter.com/kRBpLaMHXY — JMusky (@JMusky11) June 27, 2022

Lost luggage is terrible enough, but there have also been reports of pets separated from owners due to the recent airline chaos.

Air Canada has apologized to passengers for its recent shortcomings — specifically the cancellation of more than 9,000 flights in July and August — and the airline recently updated its page with details on how customers can report lost baggage.