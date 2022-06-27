You can now ride a train from Toronto to New York City for less than $300

With the summer travel season in full swing, you might be looking for the next opportunity to get out of the city.

Of course you can always fly directly to destinations like New York City, but after the recent troubles at Pearson Airport, you might be in search of a less stressful way to travel.

Amtrak announced today that it's resuming its cross-border service on the Maple Leaf train from Toronto to New York.

The railroad service offers daily departures, with stops in Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Albany and New York City.

The trip averages around 12.5 hours to 13.5 hours in total, depending on the direction of travel.

The service resumption is effective starting today, and there's lots of dates still available to book your Big Apple getaway.

Upon your arrival to New York City, the train will drop you off at Moynihan Train Hall at Pennsylvania Station.

The train station is conveniently located just under 15 minutes from Times Square, dropping you off right in the middle of the city's action.

Ticket prices vary based on dates, but you can manage to snag a coach class round-trip package for less than $300.