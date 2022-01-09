Nature trail near Toronto has transformed into a winter wonderland with twinkly lights

Travel
Although the holidays may be over, there are still places you can check out some festive lights in and around the GTA just like Snow Magic at Ontario Place or Cavalcade of Lights.

If you're looking for a place to experience some lights this snowy season, a park near Toronto has transformed into a winter wonderland full of twinkly lights and campfires.

Located at Mountsberg Conservation Area in Campbellville, the lights festival is about an hour's drive west of the city.

The park is known for its lush bush to spot some ducks or turtles swimming, and all the trails to hike on in the warmer months but once the snow hits, the conservation area turns into a winter wonderland.

Named Winterlit, the conservation area has decked out its trails and forest with a ton of lights and art installations that'll have you stop and snap photos of.

Take a night snowy stroll under the stars through the park while thousands of twinkly lights guide you through the trail. 

After a few photos under the light tunnels and crystal caverns, you can grab a snack or warm drink while you watch live performances. If a warm drink isn't enough, you can warm up at one of the two fire lounges that have a cozy fire.

If your dog also loves the snow, bring them along for the winter hike as dogs are allowed at the park but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Winterlit runs on select nights through Feb. 20, giving you a ton of time to visit the twinkly forest.

Tickets must be purchased online prior to entry and prices start at $18.

