From skating on top of a mountain to skating at the Toronto Islands, there are a ton of places to glide on some ice in and around the GTA. If you’re looking for a place to spice up your nightly skates then you’re in luck because you can go skating through a forest lit up with torches north of Toronto.

Located at Fern Resort in Orilla, the skating trail is about an hour and a half drive from the city.

Lace up your skates and skate on the 1.5km trail that winds its way through the forest, with plenty of wildlife to be seen while gliding through the trail.

The trail is lit up with torchlights on Wednesday and Friday nights starting at 8:00 p.m. to help guide you through the path with the glow of flickering flames.

Fern Resort also has a large skating rink on the lake if you want to play a game of curling or even crokicurl.

The resort also offers an array of winter activities that you can check out including ice fishing, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing.

There’s no need to worry if you don’t have any of your own equipment because Fern Resort offers rentals for the day.

The skating trail is open for all guests of Fern Resort but there are also day packages available if you’d like to visit the trail for the day.

Daily use packages include either breakfast on Sunday or dinner on Wednesday night, with access to the trail and other activities on the resort, both priced at $44 each.

Due to restrictions, both packages will resume on Feb. 2.