Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
fern resort skating trail

You can go skating through a forest lit up with torches north of Toronto

Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

From skating on top of a mountain to skating at the Toronto Islands, there are a ton of places to glide on some ice in and around the GTA. If you’re looking for a place to spice up your nightly skates then you’re in luck because you can go skating through a forest lit up with torches north of Toronto.

Located at Fern Resort in Orilla, the skating trail is about an hour and a half drive from the city.

Lace up your skates and skate on the 1.5km trail that winds its way through the forest, with plenty of wildlife to be seen while gliding through the trail. 

The trail is lit up with torchlights on Wednesday and Friday nights starting at 8:00 p.m. to help guide you through the path with the glow of flickering flames.

Fern Resort also has a large skating rink on the lake if you want to play a game of curling or even crokicurl.

The resort also offers an array of winter activities that you can check out including ice fishing, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing.

There’s no need to worry if you don’t have any of your own equipment because Fern Resort offers rentals for the day.

The skating trail is open for all guests of Fern Resort but there are also day packages available if you’d like to visit the trail for the day.

Daily use packages include either breakfast on Sunday or dinner on Wednesday night, with access to the trail and other activities on the resort, both priced at $44 each.

Due to restrictions, both packages will resume on Feb. 2.

Lead photo by

Fern Resort

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can go skating through a forest lit up with torches north of Toronto

You can hike to a frozen waterfall in Ontario this winter

You can take goats on a winter walk on a farm in Ontario

A new airline is offering ridiculously cheap flights to Toronto starting this spring

Blizzard aftermath still wreaking havoc on flights at Toronto Pearson Airport

This snow tubing hill north of Toronto is the longest one in Ontario

You can hike through a forest to a frozen lake in Ontario this winter

Snow bears are popping up all over a trail in Ontario