Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cdc avoid travel to canada

People are furious after U.S. CDC warns Americans to avoid travel to Canada

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department advised Americans to avoid travel north of the border on Monday.

As you'd expect, Canadians are not pleased, calling out the U.S. authorities as COVID-19 cases in that country also soar to stratospheric levels.

With the latest CDC and State Department advisories, Canada has moved up to the "Level Four: Very High" classification, joining about 80 other countries with Level Four status.

The news has social media abuzz, as people across the country speak out against the perceived hypocrisy of a global leader in infection rates warning its citizens to avoid other countries.

Though some provinces in Canada have recently cracked their all-time highs for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, things aren't so peachy south of the border.

As they warn their citizens to avoid Canada, the U.S. is also breaking records for hospitalizations.

And as Canadians show their anger, some Americans seem to agree. One commenter mentions Florida, where hospitalizations are approaching 10,000 right now, compared to less than 2,500 in Ontario.

There are just over 51,000 hospitalizations in Canada versus over 132,000 in the U.S. Their population is a great deal larger than ours, however, commenters seeing growing waves of Omicron in both countries are wondering aloud about the logic behind these advisories.

Still, the advisories merely serve as warnings, and do not limit travel between the two countries like previous border restrictions that lasted from March 2020 to November 2021.

Canadians may be upset about this perceived slight, though Ottawa issued a similar advisory warning against travel to the United States back in mid-December as Omicron numbers surged south of the border.

Lead photo by

Can Pac Swire

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Finnish-inspired Nordic spa has just opened near Toronto

People are furious after U.S. CDC warns Americans to avoid travel to Canada

Nature trail near Toronto has transformed into a winter wonderland with twinkly lights

You can go winter camping in a dome in this small town near Toronto

Niagara Falls has started to freeze over and it's so beautiful right now

Air Canada and other airlines suspend flights to some sun destinations

A magical skating trail through a forest north of Toronto is now open for the winter

Ontario's staycation tax credit just went into effect and here's what that means