This haunted Airbnb near Toronto is the perfect Halloween getaway

If you've done the haunted houses, pumpkin patches and horror movie marathons and are now seeking another Halloween-themed activity to add to your list for spooky season, perhaps a haunted getaway is in order — if you dare.

A new Airbnb listing advertised as a "Dead & Breakfast" seems like the perfect weekend trip from Toronto for those looking for a fright, offering up an off-grid cabin in the middle of nowhere.

"Welcome to Dead & Breakfast... Where nightmares are served instead of pancakes," the listing reads.

"Isolated in a creepy cabin, on ten acres of forest, there's nothing to keep you company but our devilish dolls. Come and see how many nights you can handle. They'll be waiting for you."

The old log cottage indeed looks just like the set of Evil Dead or Cabin in the Woods, and is deliberately decked out with some hair-raising decor.

It also has no access to running water, heat or hydro (though 20 litres of drinkable water, a wood stove and a power generator "if needed" are provided), making it pretty terrifying for any city-dwellers not used to roughing it.

Tell some scary stories by a late night outdoor campfire or host a seance in the decomposing detritus of fall — the options are endless for anyone looking for an eerie experience deep among the pines.

The stay is about two hours' drive from Toronto in the tiny town of Kinmount, Ontario, which is also home to a chilling old movie theatre, Highland Cinemas.