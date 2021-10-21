Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
farmhouse garden animal home

There's a Halloween Farm where you can hang out with rescued cows near Toronto

Spooky season is just around the corner and that means the resurgence of trick-or-treating, pumpkin parades, and haunted houses.

This year, you can go experience Halloween in a unique but much cuter way. 

Located in Uxbridge, just an hour's drive from Toronto, Farmhouse Garden Animal Home is opening its doors to celebrate Halloween on the farm.

You can spend the day trick-or-treating around the farm, going on a haunted hay wagon ride but most importantly you can feed all the 25 adorable cows.

After you've fed the cows, check out the local vendors and grab yourself a fall treat and maybe pick up another basket full of vegetables to feed the cows again.

The proceeds raised from this event will go towards covering animal care costs.

Tickets must be purchased online prior to visiting the farm since there are two different time slots available, one at 11:00 a.m. or at 2:00 p.m.

You can go feed all the adorable cows on Oct. 24.

