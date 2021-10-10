Pumpkin parades are returning to Toronto this year

Halloween means the return of trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins, but what happens to all those jack-0-lanterns after the spooky holiday? If you guessed pumpkin parades, then you're right.

Pumpkin parades have become a quirky tradition in Toronto and are returning again this year. Usually, the fall vegetable has served its purpose once Halloween is over but Toronto neighbourhoods are giving their jack-o-lanterns one last hurrah.

Taking place in parks across the city, neighbourhoods place their creative carvings on display for everyone to see.

The tradition started at Sorauren Park in 2004 and now has become an after Halloween tradition. Neighbourhoods such as West Queen West and Scarborough Bluffs will be joining in on the tradition this year.

Pumpkins are lined up side by side, wrapping around parks, to make a path you can walk through. You'll be able to see traditional and some over-the-top carvings.

It's a fun way to celebrate the end of the spooky season and a simple way for communities to dispose of their pumpkins.

Don't just throw out your jack-o-lantern after Halloween. Find the nearest pumpkin parade, and add to the trail of pumpkins.