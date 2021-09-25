This is when fall colours are expected to peak in Ontario this year

Fall colours will be peaking soon in Ontario for 2021, and Algonquin Park is one of the best places to see them.

They've been updating their fall colour report and are now saying that the time is coming to get a peek at the splendid hues of the leaves as they change colour in autumn.

The colours of their Sugar Maple and Red Maple trees are growing more vibrant with each passing day, though the Tamarack trees at the park that are known for turning a brilliant golden yellow have yet to change.

Though we've been experiencing some heavy rain in Ontario recently which can knock more fragile leaves off branches, the leaves have been holding strong so far.

While maple leaves are starting to turn bright yellow right now, poplar and birch leaves should pretty much still be green.

The western part of the Highway 60 Corridor is just starting to explode with red, orange and yellow colours.

Driving around here is a great way for "leaf peepers" to observe the colours from the comfort of a vehicle, but Algonquin's interpretive walking trails and backcountry are also a great places to see colourful leaves. West Gate, Two Rivers Picnic Ground and Beach, and Rock Lake Road are all good places to get a look as well.

Sugar Maples and Red maples are turning orange and red now, poplars and birches will turn yellow-orange in early to mid-October, and cone-bearing Tamarack trees will be at their peak yellow colour in mid- to late October.

Ultimately, a trip to this area in mid-October is ideal for viewing fall colours.

If you want to be really sure, though, you can always check the park's live webcam to see how the colours are looking right this second.

It's a good idea to plan a trip for a cloudy day, to arrive early and to stay late, all in order to avoid crowds and traffic congestion and get the most out of your day. Don't forget you'll also need a park permit if you want to visit Algonquin.