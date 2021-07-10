Sunflower farms near Toronto are officially opening this month

Few things say summer quite like sunflowers, and though we may already be a few weeks into the season the opening of sunflower farms around Toronto are a sure sign that summer truly has arrived.

The Sunflower Farm announced on Instagram that they will officially be opening on July 30, with tickets available as early as July 15. Entry tickets and those for professional photoshoots amongst the Instagram-worthy flowers will both be available for purchase.

A number of other flower farms around the city have also announced various levels of return including Davis Family Farm and Campbell's Cross Farm which will be offering up a Summer Detox Lunch and Learn on July 21.

Then there's Laveanne Lavender, who has already begun booking visits for the upcoming July Lavender bloom.

During a summer filled with plenty of heat, and some heavy showers, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the plant life around the city has been soaking in the rays and drinking up the rain, growing to some stunning sizes.

When you need an escape from Toronto, a trip out to a flower farm or two could add some much needed colour and nature to your life.